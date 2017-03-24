Beautiful brides in Bangalow bridal fair

The Rotary Club of Summerland Sunrise's Bridal and Events Fair will be held on April 2 at the Bangalow A&I Hall. Sarah Knight tries on a wedding dress as part of her investigations into what bridal fair offers.

WEDDINGS come in all shapes and sizes and bridal fairs have adapted with the times, but they still offer one valuable service to love birds - the ability to connect personally.

Rotary Club of Summerland Sunrise's Bridal and Events Fair co-ordinator Josephine Saunders has seen bridal fairs maintain their relevance and purpose over her 10-year involvement by ensuring customers get to personally meet the people who create the magic and splendour of weddings.

"People like to make that personal contact,” she said.

The Bangalow A&I Hall will be full of happy couples on April 2 with the second incarnation of the Rotary Club of Summerland Sunrise's Bridal and Events Fair.

The event will take place from 10am to 2pm with photographers, salons, celebrants, jewellery and bridal wear all on display, with bridal parades at 11am and 1pm from Mary Vidler Bridal.

"Our exhibitors are invited and chosen because we consider them to be the cream of the crop,” Ms Saunders said.

The Bridal & Event Fairs are the major fundraiser for the RCSS.

All proceeds help support Rotary charities, local, international as well as youth programs. If you'd like to be a part of Rotary, please call 0435 990 919.