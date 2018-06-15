Beautiful bags make ditching plastic easy, and they're free

BAG LOVE: Jenni Law from Boomerang Bags Lismore has partnered with Lismore Council to help residents prepare more sustainable options for for the July 1 deadline when most large NSW retailers will ban single-use plastic bags.

BAG LOVE: Jenni Law from Boomerang Bags Lismore has partnered with Lismore Council to help residents prepare more sustainable options for for the July 1 deadline when most large NSW retailers will ban single-use plastic bags.

LISMORE Council has joined forces with Boomerang Bags Lismore to help residents get ready for the new single-use plastic bag ban.

At the Lismore Carboot Market on Sunday, they will be preparing residents for the July 1 change, most big retailers in New South Wales will ban single-use plastic bags.

According to the council's environmental strategies officer Barbara Jensen, ditching the plastic for a more sustainable option was much easier than people might think.

Ms Jensen said as plastics don't break down, they simply break up into smaller and smaller pieces, entering our water, soil and even air as micro plastics.

And she's thrilled to announce the partnership with Boomerang Bags Lismore.

"Boomerang Bags Lismore has kindly donated 200 beautiful, hand-sewn reusable bags to give away for free at the Lismore Car Boot market on Sunday, 17 June," she said.

"When these run out, council will have a few hundred more coloured reusable bags to give away."

Ms Jensen said residents were welcome to "come along and get crafty", and draw on your very own plain calico bag to take home. Staff will be collecting the very best ideas for living without plastic bags with a prize on offer for the most creative or innovative idea.

"Reusable bags are fantastic and there is simply no reason to be using plastic bags any more," she said.

"The reality is, most of our plastic bag use is just sheer habit, if you can get into the rhythm of using reusable bags - by keeping them in your handbag or your car for instance - it very quickly becomes second nature. And it's better to get used to it now before the plastic bag ban comes into effect."

Look out for the council and Boomerang Bags Lismore stall from 7.30am.

10 simple steps to live plastic bag free

1 - Get your shopping gear ready. Buy reusable bags- cloth, Hessian, canvas, hemp or other. Think about the size, handle length, durability and clean-ability.

2 - Stash your shopping gear so it is always on hand - in the boot of your car, folded in your bag, by the back door. Make it work for you.

3 - Have a range of bags to suit your shopping - small muslin ones for beans or other loose goods and specific bags for specific goods like a bread bag.

4 - Use a bag on wheels, - BYO shopping trolley. Some can also be folded up when not in use.

5 - Love your bags - the design, colour and style. Make a statement with your bag message.

6 - Make your bags- join Boomerang Bags Lismore or use a favourite old T-shirt. Cut off the sleeves then fringe and knot. (Knots can be inside or outside).

7 - If bags are not working then baskets or a backpack might be your thing.

8 - If bags, baskets and backpacks aren't your thing, just grab a cardboard box at the shop.

9 - To avoid packaging all together, take your own jars or containers to markets and bulk food shops to refill.

10 - Share the bag love, give your friends and family bags for birthdays and use bags as wrapping for presents.

For more information, www.plasticfreejuly.org/shopping.html