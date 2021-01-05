Beautician’s excuse for repeated virus fines

A beautician who was fined twice in two days by police while on a holiday in Byron Bay when she was told to self-isolate has spoken.

A Sydney woman who repeatedly breached virus rules after going to holiday in Byron Bay and allegedly failing to self-isolate says she wasn't putting anyone's health at risk because she was "double negative".

Cronulla beautician Jess Barca, 27, was told she was a close contact of a positive case.

Police said she was handed two $1000 penalty infringement notices after officers visited the resort she was staying at three times between December 31 and January 3.

The second time she was fined police were told she was seen swimming in the resort's pool.

Jess Barca, 27, was notified in Byron Bay on New Year’s Eve she was a close contact of a known case. Picture: Supplied

Byron Bay police officers first spoke to Ms Barca on New Year's Eve after receiving information of a possible breach of public health orders.

She was told by police about local testing facilities and was given personal protective equipment to allow her to safely travel to get tested.

Police claim, however, they returned to the resort about 8pm on January 1 and found Ms Barca was not self-isolating.

She was fined $1000.

The woman is accused of taking a dip at a Byron Bay resort.

On Sunday police said they were called back to the venue after being told Ms Barca was still refusing to self-isolate and was instead swimming in the resort's pool.

Following inquiries, she was handed another $1000 fine for failing to comply with the direction under the Public Health Act.

However Ms Barca told 7 News she had received two negative test results and was not laying by the pool.

"No I was not by the pool …(and) I'm double negative result," she told the network.

Police continue to appeal to the community to report suspected breaches of any ministerial direction or behaviour which may impact on the health and safety of the community.

Anyone who wishes to make a report should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Beautician's excuse for repeated virus fines