‘I’m very proud’: Heartbreaking post before fatal crash

Beaudesert girl Roschanna Snow at her formal. Roschanna had just secured her dream job as an aged care assistance worker on the Gold Coast.

AN 18-year-old woman killed in a crash on Beaudesert-Nerang Rd on Monday had just landed her dream job on the Gold Coast.

Beaudesert teen Roschanna Snow, described by friends as having a caring nature, had just secured employment as an aged care worker on Friday, after completing her TAFE studies.

Excited by the news, Ms Snow had shared the announcement online with family and friends in a on Saturday.

Tragically, three days later her life was lost in a three-vehicle crash.

Police are still investigating the incident, which occurred at Benobble, near Canungra, just before 4pm yesterday.

Initial investigations indicated Ms Snow's hatchback was travelling north when her car and a ute collided.

A third car which was behind her hatchback became involved, and spun out.

Ms Snow was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roschanna Snow (centre) with her friends. Roschanna (18) tragically died in a fatal crash on Monday afternoon.

The blonde carer had only just been told of her employment at Harbour Quays Aged Care at Biggera Waters after completing a two-week placement.

"I wouldn't usually post about this but I am very proud of myself (because) I've finally achieved something I've been wanting to do for years," she posted on social media at the weekend.

She told friends on social media that six months previously she quit a full-time job, not really knowing whether to would enrol at TAFE or "just chill a bit''.

"I did both but I enrolled into TAFE at Southport to do individual support in aged care, community service and disability,'' she wrote.

"Despite the drive each day it was so worth it after studying lots (despite me hating studying) and allllll the assignments, it was so worth it.

"Going to placement was quite possibly the most exciting and terrifying thing I've done, I've always wanted to look after the elderly and help them enjoy their life, with the two weeks going by fast I didn't know if I was going to get a job there or if I would apply for one a week later but fortunately for me they (I think) really liked me and offered me a job yesterday.

"Excitement doesn't even explain my feelings but I know I am so happy that I'm finally going to be doing something I've been wanting to do for years, I'm so proud of myself for sticking it out and not quitting when the theory got tough but I'm so happy to announce that I'll be working at Harbour Quays Aged Care facility."

Beaudesert girl Roschanna Snow with her boyfriend.

Friend Cooper Miller, who attended Beaudesert State High School with Ms Snow, said he heard of the tragic news from her best friend last night.

He spoke of Ms Snow's capacity to care.

"She was the nicest kid I knew," Mr Miller said.

"In my hard times she comforted me and cared for me.

"She had just got her dream job she was so happy she couldn't believe it.

"Roschanna was the sweetest girl and she deserved the world. She shouldn't have gone so soon.

"She was loved by many, she always made everyone happy and never expected anything more.''

Other school friends of the young woman shared their shock at the tragedy online.

"So so sorry, I can't believe it," Erin Gaunson-Buchanan said.

"We loved her very much and such a tragedy, such a beautiful soul."

Caitlin Eichmann described Ms Snow as a caring woman.

"I'll miss you Ro, we will all miss you! All my love, all my thoughts go out to your loved ones! Fly high beautiful."

Tia Ruby said: "You are far too good for this world sweetie."

Mollie Petersen: "I only knew you for a short time while we went to school together but you were truly an amazing human being rest easy you beautiful soul thank you for being so dam nice to me when no one else was and I knew nobody," she posted.