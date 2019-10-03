Beating 2018 champs boosts confidence to win state final

TOP TEAMWORK: Rous Public School's soccer team dominated to take out the 61 to 100 student division in the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association Small Schools Knockout Finals.

TOP TEAMWORK: Rous Public School's soccer team dominated to take out the 61 to 100 student division in the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association Small Schools Knockout Finals. Supplied

ABSOLUTELY fantastic, a huge team effort!”

Rous Public School soccer team has shown that tiny can be mighty after a decisive 7-2 victory to claim their division in the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association Small Schools Knockout Finals.

Coach Brad Johnston could hardy contain his excitement when describing how well the team had supported each other to take the title.

"Not only is the school thrilled with the victory, but also the students amazing teamwork to take out their division in Small School Soccer title in Sydney last week,” he said.

"Our team are over the moon, they played the semi-final against Stroud PS on Thursday with a 7-1 win, then took on Teralba PS in the grand final and won 7-2.

"The team was pretty dominant and played fantastically.”

Johnson said while teams from the North Coast have been traditionally been in this competition, the Rous PS youngsters were very focused, practising during and outside school hours.

He said he was immensely proud of the team who played to the highest level despite travelling 730km by bus to play two matches on Thursday September 26.

"They all really enjoy soccer, playing at recess and lunchtime and a lot of them play outside of school too,” he said.

"A real confidence booster was when they won against 2018 champions Wooli PS earlier in the season.”

Johnson said the resounding 4-1 win against Wooli PS helped the students feel as though they could finish on top.

"Last year Wooli PS defeated us quite convincingly in a preliminary game,” he said.

”And we are very formate that we have 11 year six and two year five students in this mixed competition.”

Northern Rivers solidarity was also a factor Johnston said, with his team cheering on Eureka PS who came third in Division 2 which featured schools with 31 to 60 students..

"Eureka Public School was in the other division and we watched their game so it was Northern Rivers shoulder-to-shoulder,” he said.

"They cheered us on too which was great.

"All the kids enjoyed this great experience playing in first-class facilities.”