Beastly spell that just needs to be broken

TO PUNISH an arrogant prince for his lack of compassion, an enchantress turns him into a beast, and his staff into household items.

This is the storyline of the Ballina Players' latest youth show, the classic Beauty and the Beast.

Cogsworth (Liam Gatt), his butler, is changed into a clock; Lumiere (Sam Murphy), his head of staff, is now a candle-stick; Babette (Kallista Fay), Lumiere's girlfriend, is now slowly turning into a feather duster; and Mdme De La Grande Bouche, an opera singer, is turned into a wardrobe.

These characters are instrumental in trying to get the beast to fall in love with Belle, and so cancel the spell and enable them to become human again.

Liam Gatt first joined Ballina Players for Legally Blonde Jr, four years ago, and has done many shows since then.

For Kallista and Jade, this is only their second show after Little Mermaid in January 2018, and, while this is only Sam's second show also, he last appeared as young Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz in 2009.

Anna Jaques, who joined Ballina Players for the very successful The Little Mermaid in January 2018, has designed and made most of the costumes, as well as repeating her role of choreographer, working alongside the talented Sher Manu, who is in her Ballina Players for her first production.

Beauty And The Beast opens on Friday, January 11 for nine performances, finishing on January 20. Tickets are $25 adult, $15 child 16 and under and $70 for a family of four (two adults and two children). They are available at Just Funkin Music shop at 124 River St, Ballina, phone 6686 2440 (a $2 booking fee applies) or online at ballinaplayers.com.au.

All shows are at 7pm except for Sundays, which are 2pm.