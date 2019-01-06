Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAST: From left, Cogsworth (Liam Gatt), Lumiere (Sam Murphy), Babette (Kallista Fay) and Mdme De La Grande Bouche (Jade Felsch).
CAST: From left, Cogsworth (Liam Gatt), Lumiere (Sam Murphy), Babette (Kallista Fay) and Mdme De La Grande Bouche (Jade Felsch). Mike Sheehan
Art & Theatre

Beastly spell that just needs to be broken

6th Jan 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TO PUNISH an arrogant prince for his lack of compassion, an enchantress turns him into a beast, and his staff into household items.

This is the storyline of the Ballina Players' latest youth show, the classic Beauty and the Beast.

Cogsworth (Liam Gatt), his butler, is changed into a clock; Lumiere (Sam Murphy), his head of staff, is now a candle-stick; Babette (Kallista Fay), Lumiere's girlfriend, is now slowly turning into a feather duster; and Mdme De La Grande Bouche, an opera singer, is turned into a wardrobe.

These characters are instrumental in trying to get the beast to fall in love with Belle, and so cancel the spell and enable them to become human again.

Liam Gatt first joined Ballina Players for Legally Blonde Jr, four years ago, and has done many shows since then.

For Kallista and Jade, this is only their second show after Little Mermaid in January 2018, and, while this is only Sam's second show also, he last appeared as young Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz in 2009.

Anna Jaques, who joined Ballina Players for the very successful The Little Mermaid in January 2018, has designed and made most of the costumes, as well as repeating her role of choreographer, working alongside the talented Sher Manu, who is in her Ballina Players for her first production.

Beauty And The Beast opens on Friday, January 11 for nine performances, finishing on January 20. Tickets are $25 adult, $15 child 16 and under and $70 for a family of four (two adults and two children). They are available at Just Funkin Music shop at 124 River St, Ballina, phone 6686 2440 (a $2 booking fee applies) or online at ballinaplayers.com.au.

All shows are at 7pm except for Sundays, which are 2pm.

ballina players beauty and the beast northern rivers entertainment whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Nashville sends its young bright stars to sing for us

    premium_icon Nashville sends its young bright stars to sing for us

    Whats On FOUR young artists based on Nashville are touring Australia, and they will kick off their Australian shows at City Hall

    'Worsening crisis': Recycling issue needs a solution

    premium_icon 'Worsening crisis': Recycling issue needs a solution

    Environment Residents are being asked to participate in a "landmark" survey

    32-year-old woman wanted by police

    32-year-old woman wanted by police

    News Police ask Lismore community members to watch out.

    Two teens steal $70,000 of property

    Two teens steal $70,000 of property

    News Police continue to investigation and identify others involved.

    Local Partners