Beast Machine shows off first single

BEAST Machine's debut single is Time Slowed Down.

Beast Machine formed in 2017 by Peter Fleming on bass, Josh Paish on drums and Reg Barber on vocals and guitar.

The band had the idea to make music that they enjoyed, do a couple of shows in the Northern Rivers, and create a vehicle for them to let out their story through music.

The response to their live shows was so positive that they starting getting asked to play outside the area.

In 2017, they were invited over to the US to do a run of shows in California and Nevada.

Fast forward 18 months and they have recorded their first bunch of songs and are heading back over to the States for another run of shows this October.

Barber said Time Slowed Down is heavy by nature, however it swings with a great big dollop of melody that makes it groove, with a deep meaning to boot.

"Time Slowed Down is a song about being at the lowest point of your life, feeling like you've lost all meaning and purpose, feeling like there is no way out, like you are drowning," he said.

Their sound has been likened to a fight between Kyuss, High on Fire and Slayer, with a sound heavier than a collapsed star, like a tank full of T-Rex dinosaurs.

The artists have been busy recording their first album, expected to be finished by the end of the year.

The band is going a tour that will include Ballina, Brisbane, Southport, Los Angeles, Pasadena, West Hollywood and Las Vegas.