Bears may be fly in ointment

CLARENCE HOPE: City Bears' Hugh Cameron, left, in possession against Jake Lambeth of Grafton cross-town rivals Royals. Bears take on Northern Star in one of the Premier League semi-finals today and at home look a strong chance of an upset.

THE Premier League men's hockeys finals are this weekend, with three Far North Coast sides and one from Grafton having qualified.

In the semi-finals today, Coraki (1st) plays East Lismore (4th) at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, from 4.20pm while Northern Star (2nd) travels to Grafton to play City Bears (3rd) at 4.15pm.

The winners will meet in the final at Goonellabah tomorrow starting at 2.15pm.

Coraki will be brimming with confidence, having beaten East Lismore 5-1 only last weekend.

Both sides will have their full complement of players, apart from Dan Riley missing for East Lismore - and he really is a big loss.

Coraki has good balance across all lines with a mixture of youth and experience.

Ethan White, Sam Brown and Mitch Dunstan are key players and their performances will be pivotal.

Man on man, East Lismore has the players to win big games.

Matt Currie, Luke Kelso in goals and the Layton brothers are their go-to players.

Star may be a little nervous travelling to Grafton without Brad Hughes in their line-up.

They are coming off a loss last round to Ballina and haven't travelled well.

Bears have been competitive throughout and at home are good enough to win this game.

But on paper Star's line-up is as good as any and they just need to put it together today to progress to the final.

Midfielder Mark Harris will do all he can to enthuse his players in the semi-final and extract the best out of them.

Tom Vantaggiato, Ryan McGuiness and the Harmon brothers are all experienced big game players and will need to be on their game.

Far North Coast A-grade women's hockey also continues this weekend with the finals not far off.