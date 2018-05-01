Bears impress as new style takes hold

STRIKE: City Bears striker Mark Pollock fires a slapshot at goal during the Far North Coast Premier League clash against Ballina.

Shirleyanne Thompson

HOCKEY: City Bears B&S Kitchens were out to prove a point in the first round of the 2018 Far North Coast Premier League, that last season's inter-district triumph was no fluke.

And they hammered that point home with a strong 1-0 win over Ballina at Brent Livermore Field on Sunday.

It was a scoreline that could have been a lot more one-sided, according to City Bears coach Rick Sampson, with the side's last-minute execution letting them down at times.

"The result really didn't tell the full story of that match, we really should have scored a few more goals,” Sampson said.

"It was just one of those days where we had no luck. The roll of the ball just didn't go our way. There is no worry about our execution, it just did not go our way.”

It was the first proper look Sampson has had of his first grade side, after representative coaching commitments have kept him out of the dugout.

But the experienced coach was proud of the effort of his side as they tried a new style of play.

"We are trialling a whole different system and a whole different style of gameplay,” Sampson said. "There were definitely glimpses of good play coming through, the first half was outstanding.

"It is just about being more free-flowing and having a lot more movement off the ball. It's about letting the ball move, not moving the ball.

"A lot of guys do like being in control, so it is just about getting them to let go of it earlier.”

It was also the first time City Bears got a look at star midfielder Mitch Lollback, who has been out with a groin injury sustained in rugby.

Sampson said there was no sign of the injury, as Lollback ran rings around the Ballina defenders.

In other Far North Coast Premier League action, an undermanned Clocktower Royals took Coraki to the limit only to give up a late goal, going down 2-1 at Hepburn Park.

Barbs Hagars also travelled to meet Northern Star, and without their full outfit it was a hard slog for Barbs who lost 3-0.

Sailors were shocked in the opening minute of their clash when East Lismore scored. But the Grafton side went into the break only down 2-0. It was tough going in the second half, with Sailors losing 7-0.