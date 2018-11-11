Bears go so close in runfest at Fripp Oval

EXTRA EFFORT: Marist Brothers fast bowler Jesse Hughes in action in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket against Alstonville at Oakes Oval, Lismore, on Saturday.

EXTRA EFFORT: Marist Brothers fast bowler Jesse Hughes in action in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket against Alstonville at Oakes Oval, Lismore, on Saturday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A GRITTY Ballina Bears fell just three runs short of a memorable victory when they were bowled out for 331 by Pottsville in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket at Fripp Oval, Ballina, on Saturday.

Bears resumed at 1-54, after Pottsville had declared at 9-333 the previous week, with all-rounder Ben Carruthers setting the tone by scoring 55.

Ballina went on the attack with Sam Burdock getting 84 and Toby Hordern 47 in the middle order.

"The game was an absolute roller-coaster and although we didn't win it we'll still take a lot out of it,” Bears coach Phil Melville said.

"It was a good endorsement for two-day cricket and one of the best games you'll ever see locally.

"Our batsmen were aggressive from the start and we could have easily gone out there and crumbled early.

"Fortunes changed as the game went on and we were pretty unlucky not to win it in the end.”

For Pottsville, all-rounders Jayden Hoare and Ryan McCloy claimed three wickets each while Tait Burns took the final wicket of tailender Ryan Lee in the 83rd over.

Elsewhere, Alstonville batsman Kyle Yager top-scored with 93 before his side was bowled for 160 against Marist Brothers at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

It was a determined effort from Yager with Alstonville starting the day at 2-15 chasing 277 and he was the final wicket to fall.

Jordan McNally (10) and Aiden Lindsay (13) were the only other batsmen to reach double figures.

Marist Brothers spearhead Brendan Mitchell took four wickets while young fast bowler Jordan Salkeld finished with three.

Meanwhile, English import Luke McCabe scored 65 not out for the Casino Cavaliers in a comfortable six-wicket win over Murwillumbah at Rabjones Oval, Murwillumbah.

Opening batsman Trent Bennett contributed with 56 while Adam Sheilds made 37 as the Cavaliers finished on 4-188.

And Lennox Head top-order bats-man Tobyn Burvill scored his second half century of the season in a three-wicket win over Tintenbar-East Ballina at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

The Pirates were cruising at 3-134 before a flurry of wickets nearing the tea break.

But teenagers Oliver Cronin (21 not out) and Caelan Maladay (14 not out) guided them home at 7-195 just two overs after the break.

BALLINA BEARS v POTTSVILLE

(at Fripp Oval, Ballina)

Ballina Bears won the toss

POTTSVILLE 1st innings

9-333 declared

BALLINA BEARS 1st innings

(resumed at 1-54):

R Singh, lbw Hoare 19

S Adams, c Wirth b Bennett 44

B Carruthers, st Rogers b Hoare 55

J Moore, c Hoare b McCloy 7

S Burdock, c - b Hoare 84

L Hall, b Bone 18

T Hordern, c - b Bennett 47

L Barnett, c - b McCloy 18

T Cox, lbw McCloy 5

R Lee, c - b Burns 16

B Richter, not out 9

Sundries 10

TOTAL 331

Bowling: M Granger 4-1-18-0, T Burns 11.2-1-74-1, J Bennett 11-1-41-2, O Bone 8-0-39-1, R McCloy 23-5-64-3, J Hoare 20-5-68-3, T Thoms 3-1-9-0, B Wirth 3-1-11-0.

Pottsville won on the first innings.

MARIST BROTHERS

v ALSTONVILLE

(at Oakes Oval, Lismore)

Marist Brothers won the toss

MARIST BROTHERS 1st innings

7-276 declared

ALSTONVILLE 1st innings

(resumed at 2-15):

B Gwilliam, c Simes b Mitchell 0

R Pearce, b Mitchell 0

K Yager, c Vidler b Salkeld 93

F Campey, c Salkeld b Mitchell 5

A Lindsay, c Harris b Hamshaw 13

G Hunter, c Hughes b Salkeld 7

D Campey, c Simes b Hamshaw 9

J Pearce, b Mitchell 3

J McNally, b Rose 10

T Irwin, c Seiffert b Salkeld 8

S Wright, not out 0

Sundries 12

TOTAL 160

Fall: 0 1 12 38 46 75 86 127 157 160.

Bowling: B Mitchell 22-9-36-4, J Hughes 9-5-13-1, J Salkeld 9.2-2-16-3, S Rose 8-1-23-1, D Hamshaw 10-1-39-2, K Warid 4-1-7-0, H Harris 4-0-17-0.

Marist Brothers won on the first innings.

MURWILLUMBAH v

CASINO CAVALIERS

(at Rabjones Oval, Murwillumbah)

Murwillumbah won the toss

MURWILLUMBAH 1st innings 183

CASINO CAVALIERS 1st innings

(resumed at 0-34):

T Bennett, c Chapples b Brooks 56

M Bradhsaw, lbw Melville 14

T Martin, c Jones b Melville 8

L McCabe, not out 65

A Shields, c Chapples b Brooks 37

C Mitchell, not out 5

Sundries 3

TOTAL 4-188

Fall: 60 74 90 180.

Bowling: T Jones 10-1-41-0, A Melville 14-4-29-2, J Agius 2-0-8-0, W Chapples 12-2-32-0, D Brooks 11-2-40-2, S Morgan 4-0-36-0.

Casino Cavaliers won on the first innings.

TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA

v LENNOX HEAD

(at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina)

Tintenbar-East Ballina won the toss

TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA

1st innings 184

LENNOX HEAD 1st innings:

A Callan, c Warburton b Leahy 12

R Moyle, c Hamilton b Barnwell 28

Tobyn Burvill, c Frost b Hoey 51

A Lindsay, c Hamilton b Daniels 27

A Fisher, c Hamilton b Leahy 22

Tranan Burvill,

c Johnstone b Daniels 0

O Cronin, not out 21

J Lyon, lbw Daniels 3

C Maladay, not out 14

Sundries 17

TOTAL 7-195

Fall: 14 92 134 134 139 167 169.

Bowling: S Leahy 9-1-54-2, A Crawford 6-1-24-0, B Frost 10-2-48-0, J Barnwell 6-1-18-1, H McClintock 4-0-15-0, N Hoey 3-0-14-1, C Daniels 5-1-17-3.

Lennox Head won on the first innings.