Bears are set to come out of cricket hibernation

BRAINS TRUST: Reece Ryan (Thursday Plantation Ballina) and Phil Melville (Ballina Bears Cricket). Thursday Plantation on sponsoring the new junior cricket programs.

BRAINS TRUST: Reece Ryan (Thursday Plantation Ballina) and Phil Melville (Ballina Bears Cricket). Thursday Plantation on sponsoring the new junior cricket programs. Contributed

WITH the Far North Coast junior cricket season nearing, the Ballina Bears is in a definite recruitment drive after not fielding any junior teams last season.

The club has identified that without a working junior nursery, the senior club will be jeopardised, so it is re-building all round.

Bears are hoping to enter teams in the new age divisions of under-11 (Wednesday), under-13 and under-15 in the Ballina District Junior Competitions.

There is also a colts division (16,17,18) which is in negotiations depending on nominations. These age divisions have been modified from the more known 10, 12, 14, 16.

"We are really starting again with our junior programs, any young person is welcome to register and play enjoyable cricket,” club representative Phil Melville said.

"With no junior teams competing last year it is a blank page, anyone looking for opportunity come on down.”

The Ballina Bears Junior Club is very fortunate to be sponsored by Thursday Plantation Ballina, and without Thursday Plantation's support these junior programs would not be possible.

"Not only is the club searching for junior cricketers, the club is searching for team coaches, managers and helpers, all are welcome,” Melville said.

The club's first Come and Try cricket session is tomorrow night between 6pm and 7pm at Fripp Oval, Ballina with another one the following Friday.

Sign-on dates are September 22 at Fripp Oval, between 11am and 1pm. There is another one the following Saturday at Cherry Street Bowling Club, Ballina, at the same, and a third one on October 6 back at Fripp Oval, between 1-3pm.