Sports star reveals horrific abuse from online troll

Dayne Beams has taken to Instagram to reveal a "disgusting" online attack that underlines the depths online trolls will go when abusing AFL players.

Beams posted a screenshot of an interaction he had with an Instagram user who delivered a "disgusting" barb about the gun midfielder's father.

Beams dad Phillip died in March last year after a battle with bowel cancer.

"Why should players just have to put up with this sh**," Beams wrote.

"It's disgusting some of the abuse players cop."

Beams redacted his responses to the online user, it is not clear what he said in his responses.

Online abuse directed at Dayne Beams on Instagram.

Beams said his life "spiralled out of control" after the death of his father. He made a move back to Collingwood from the Brisbane Lions at the end of last season.

Former Blue and Sun Daniel Gorringe backed Beams on Twitter.

"Wtf is wrong with people? This has to stop … Take a look at yourself," he wrote.

Beams has joined a growing trend of players outing online trolls, with a number of indigenous stars doing so in the wake of a concerted decision to bring the vitriol to light.

West Coast forward Liam Ryan, teammate Nic Naitanui, Hawk star Shaun Burgoyne and Power tower Paddy Ryder have all outed online hate.

Dayne Beams said his life “spiralled out of control” after the death of his father

Richmond acted decisively by banning for two years a member who posted a racist taunt about Ryan on social media.

Earlier this season the Demons ripped apart hateful tweets sent to their players as they entered the MCG as part of an anti-bullying campaign.

At the time Neville Jetta said he hoped the club's campaign would change attitudes among Australia's younger generation.

"It's not just racism, it's actually bullying, bullying people, and AFL players have that stance where we're able to speak out to the community and people actually listen to us," he told Fox Sports' AFL 360 program.