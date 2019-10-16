Beale: Steve Smith inspiring our own Ashes upset

LET'S play our music.

Just like cricket's Steve Smith during his memorable Ashes series, the Wallabies have their own style that we have full belief in for our biggest match of the Rugby World Cup.

Playing a quality team like England on Saturday has even more meaning because of the history of great sporting battles between our countries and the pressure of knockout footy on rugby's greatest stage.

There is a parallel with Australia's No.1 batsman. He came through adversity by getting his own backyard in order first and then delivering.

How much Australia meant to him was obvious and that passion and pride is within every Wallaby with our mindset to pull out a special performance.

Smith was floored by a bouncer but came back even stronger. In rugby terms that translates to being the team that stays in the fight the longest at Oita on Saturday with the greatest discipline and resilience to the inevitable speed bumps of a huge 80 minutes.

You do all the hard yards on fitness, game knowledge and unity before you get to a week of this grand final mentality.

Now, it's about all that building bringing a clear focus to the simple things that are important.

Just words? Not at all.

You get so much confidence when a teammate say he's going to do something and genuinely does it at training like on Tuesday when everyone brought their A-game for one of our best sessions in Japan.

The forwards have been getting stuck into each other at training and the big locks Rory Arnold, Izack Rodda, Adam Coleman and Simmo (Rob Simmons), the veteran, are showing the way.

They smash away at scrums and when they are absolutely wrecked they front up for the next stage of training. That's work ethic.

This unity of purpose comes together in the diaries each player is keeping at the World Cup.

It's something that worked for us at the 2015 tournament. It's putting pen to paper on small goals, reflecting on good and bad and letting your teammates know how you are feeling.

Being blokes, it's not always in our nature to tell each other what we are feeling.

Steve Smith was unstoppable in England. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty

In these diaries, our feelings are very open. On certain nights, we'll bring our books down to the team room, leave them there and any teammate can pick up someone else's diary and read what they are feeling.

It's part of the insight, bonding and respect that has unified our squad.

It's not a diary with a quarter-final finishing date. It's got the pages counting down to a World Cup final.

"I believe," is what I've written in my diary more than once.

We have huge respect for what England will bring to this quarter-final and three big areas will demand the very best from us.

Firstly, the English play a territorial game, don't play much footy in their own half, will try to push us back in our half and challenge us to run from there.

Kurtley Beale is racing the clock to be fit for the quarter-final. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty

We have to be smart, release the pressure with the right type of kick and still back ourselves if the chance is there. Find the right balance.

Secondly, the English will try to pressure us at the set piece through scrums, lineouts and rolling mauls.

I'll back our forwards against any side in the world.

Thirdly, we have to be alert to quick taps from England halfback Ben Youngs and cross-field kicks to the wingers.

I know that in the past I've gone out on my own to try to make the big play against England.

You have to trust the guys beside you and stay connected so we play our music together.