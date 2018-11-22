Pub attacker weeps while facing court

PUB mugger Kashia Lee Greene wept in court when she was spared jail for an attempted armed robbery that left two people bitten, spat on, slashed and bleeding last year.

The qualified chef and retail worker appeared in Cairns District Court for the second time over the violent hold up near the Palm Cove Tavern on November 1, 2017.

Greene, 20, had pleaded guilty in July to attempted armed robbery with violence and attempted armed robbery with wounding.

She left court yesterday with her mother after being given a suspended sentence.

Greene was at Palm Cove Tavern earlier that night.

Greene had been playing the pokies next to the couple, when they struck it lucky late on October 31.

"You even remarked when they won, in a favourable way," Judge Dean Morzone said.

They did not know Greene had been self-medicating with alcohol and drugs to cope with mental health problems.

Greene's good humour did not last. She stole a knife and lay in wait for the couple who emerged from the tavern after claiming their winnings.

At 12.30am she approached the couple who were walking on Williams Esplanade.

"You confronted them and blocked their path, demanding they give you money," Judge Morzone said.

When the 38-year-old-man from Little Mulgrave tried to grab Greene, she lashed out with the blade, slashing the arm of his 26-year-old partner.

"She was bleeding and screaming," Judge Morzone said. "You spat in his face and bit him."

Despite his own wounds and bleeding partner, the man held Greene until police arrived to take her into custody.

"This has had a serious impact on the couple - she still carries with her the visible reminder of a scar, which is not only physically sensitive but also a reminder of what happened that night," Judge Morzone said.

The court heard Greene suffered ADHD and experienced abusive relationships.

"I am sure you feel incredible shame, regret, remorse, guilt ... and empathy for the suffering the couple experienced," Judge Morzone said.

Since her arrest, Greene had undergone counselling and group therapy, had given up gambling and using substances.

"You have recognised the need ... for psychological and psychiatric treatment," Judge Morzone said.

He sentenced Greene to 2½ years jail, suspended for three years.