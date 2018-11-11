Menu
OUT OF THE BLUE: You never know when you, a friend or loved one may need the help of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
Breaking

Beachgoer 'trapped on a rock' off remote beach

11th Nov 2018 3:45 PM

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is preparing to winch a stricken swimmer to safety in waters off Whites Beach in the Broken Head Nature Reserve.

Police and paramedics were called to the popular remote beach just after 3pm following reports a swimmer was in distress.

An Ambulance Media spokesman said the person was reportedly sucked into a rip and is "currently trapped on a rock”.

Whites Beach, considered a stunning remote destination on calm days, can also be hammered by swells and rips and is surrounded by hazardous rocks at each end.

The spokesman said the patient had possibly consumed a lot of water, and extensive cuts and bruises from the rocks, but was breathing.

Two paramedic crews, police, and the Westpac chopper are currently at the scene.

