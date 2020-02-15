Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There are dangerous surf warnings in NSW as ex-tropical cyclone Uesi brings more rain and storms to the state. Picture: Jeremy Piper
There are dangerous surf warnings in NSW as ex-tropical cyclone Uesi brings more rain and storms to the state. Picture: Jeremy Piper
Weather

Beaches shut as storms return to NSW

by AAP
15th Feb 2020 12:40 PM

PEOPLE have been told to avoid the surf in Sydney and other coastal parts of NSW as a south-moving ex-tropical cyclone Uesi brings a weekend of storms and dangerous swells.

Rain is expected to hit Sydney and parts of the east coast on Saturday afternoon as Uesi moves south though the Tasman Sea.

Thunderstorm activity will strike the bushfire-ravaged South Coast, the Southern Tablelands and western Sydney.

 

The huge swell at Clovelly on Friday. Picture: Jeremy Piper
The huge swell at Clovelly on Friday. Picture: Jeremy Piper

 

Flood warnings also remain in place after the weekend's wet weather deluge, particularly through the NSW Mid North Coast.

Flash flooding may also occur in the Tweed, Richmond, Wilson, Clarence, Bellinger, Macleay, Upper Nepean, Wyong, Tuggerah, Orara, Gwydir, Castlereagh, Paroo, Nambucca and Weir rivers.

 

 

Ausgrid repair crews will continue working across the weekend to restore power to around 9700 customers still affected by last weekend's storm damage.

More than 130,000 homes and business have been reconnected, with all works expected to be completed by Sunday.

The ex-tropical cyclone swell at the beach at Bronte on Friday. Picture: Jeremy Piper
The ex-tropical cyclone swell at the beach at Bronte on Friday. Picture: Jeremy Piper

A hazardous surf warning is in place for the Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra, Batemans Bay and Eden on Saturday.

Surf Life Saving NSW warned rock fishers, boaters, surfers and swimmers to stay away from the water.

"If people don't heed emergency service warnings and put themselves in danger in these extreme conditions, it's possible that lifesavers will not be able to save them," lifesaving director Joel Wiseman said in a statement on Friday.

Some beaches may be closed on the weekend due to the large swell, poor water quality and large amounts of debris in the water caused by wind gust from ex-cyclone Uesi.

More Stories

Show More
beaches nsw storms weather weekend weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paw-fect job for dog lovers who want to give back

        premium_icon Paw-fect job for dog lovers who want to give back

        News LISMORE Court is calling for volunteers to assist with the popular Canine Court Companion Program.

        How coronavirus travel ban is impacting SCU

        premium_icon How coronavirus travel ban is impacting SCU

        News IT IS good news for Southern Cross University, Lismore, as just a few of their...

        Coffee plantation sells for $1.6m

        premium_icon Coffee plantation sells for $1.6m

        News SALE of ‘nationally renowned’ plantation indicative of high demand for Nimbin...

        Did Valentine’s Day inspire you to walk down the aisle?

        premium_icon Did Valentine’s Day inspire you to walk down the aisle?

        News A WEDDING planning festival on today is a one stop shop which will “bring brides...