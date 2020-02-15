Beaches shut as storms return to NSW

There are dangerous surf warnings in NSW as ex-tropical cyclone Uesi brings more rain and storms to the state. Picture: Jeremy Piper

There are dangerous surf warnings in NSW as ex-tropical cyclone Uesi brings more rain and storms to the state. Picture: Jeremy Piper

PEOPLE have been told to avoid the surf in Sydney and other coastal parts of NSW as a south-moving ex-tropical cyclone Uesi brings a weekend of storms and dangerous swells.

Rain is expected to hit Sydney and parts of the east coast on Saturday afternoon as Uesi moves south though the Tasman Sea.

Thunderstorm activity will strike the bushfire-ravaged South Coast, the Southern Tablelands and western Sydney.

The huge swell at Clovelly on Friday. Picture: Jeremy Piper

Flood warnings also remain in place after the weekend's wet weather deluge, particularly through the NSW Mid North Coast.

Flash flooding may also occur in the Tweed, Richmond, Wilson, Clarence, Bellinger, Macleay, Upper Nepean, Wyong, Tuggerah, Orara, Gwydir, Castlereagh, Paroo, Nambucca and Weir rivers.

All swimming sites throughout Sydney, Central Coast & the Illawarra may be affected by stormwater pollution this morning. Dangerous surf conditions expected for all coastal areas.

For more details check the website: https://t.co/FBT6n4Qb2g — Beachwatch NSW (@BeachwatchNSW) February 14, 2020

The @BOM_au is forecasting hazardous surf, powerful swells, the risk of coastal erosion and more rain over the coming weekend. MRNSW Director of Operations Andrew Cribb warned many coastal bars would be extremely dangerous. For more information visit: https://t.co/qO8yIU9zKm — Marine Rescue NSW (@MarineRescueNSW) February 13, 2020

Ausgrid repair crews will continue working across the weekend to restore power to around 9700 customers still affected by last weekend's storm damage.

More than 130,000 homes and business have been reconnected, with all works expected to be completed by Sunday.

The ex-tropical cyclone swell at the beach at Bronte on Friday. Picture: Jeremy Piper

A hazardous surf warning is in place for the Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra, Batemans Bay and Eden on Saturday.

Surf Life Saving NSW warned rock fishers, boaters, surfers and swimmers to stay away from the water.

"If people don't heed emergency service warnings and put themselves in danger in these extreme conditions, it's possible that lifesavers will not be able to save them," lifesaving director Joel Wiseman said in a statement on Friday.

Some beaches may be closed on the weekend due to the large swell, poor water quality and large amounts of debris in the water caused by wind gust from ex-cyclone Uesi.