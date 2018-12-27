Beaches close as sharks spotted close to shore
AERIAL surveillance have reported more shark sightings near North Coast beaches this morning.
The Department of Primary Industries reported a 2.7m bull shark at Angels Beach, Ballina at 10:12 am on today.
Authorities were notified and there were no surfers in the water at the time.
A 2.2m whaler shark was sighted at Lennox Head at 7.42am this morning, there were no swimmers or surfers in the water.
A 1.2m bull shark was spotted at Jones, south of Wooli, at 9.34am. There were no swimmers and surfers were notified.
Surf Life Saving NSW were advised a 1.2m Bull shark was spotted by the DPI Helicopter at Wooli. The beach was closed.
A shark was also spotted by lifeguards at North Kingscliff, closing the beach.