Beaches close as sharks spotted close to shore

A shark was spotted at Angels Beach, East Ballina by aerial surveillance. Sharksmart

AERIAL surveillance have reported more shark sightings near North Coast beaches this morning.

The Department of Primary Industries reported a 2.7m bull shark at Angels Beach, Ballina at 10:12 am on today.

Authorities were notified and there were no surfers in the water at the time.

A 2.2m whaler shark was sighted at Lennox Head at 7.42am this morning, there were no swimmers or surfers in the water.

A 1.2m bull shark was spotted at Jones, south of Wooli, at 9.34am. There were no swimmers and surfers were notified.

Surf Life Saving NSW were advised a 1.2m Bull shark was spotted by the DPI Helicopter at Wooli. The beach was closed.

A shark was also spotted by lifeguards at North Kingscliff, closing the beach.