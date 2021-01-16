Menu
News

Beach track incident: Woman uses metallic bottle to repel attack

Alison Paterson
16th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
A young woman received a terrible shock when she was grabbed by a man while on a local beach track on Thursday afternoon.

She kept her cool, fought back and used her metal drink bottle to foil the stranger and escape.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Mary Tanner said as soon as the victim told the on duty lifesaver at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina, of the incident, they called the police.

“The woman, 24, told officers she was walking along the Lighthouse Beach access trail at 3.15pm and was approached by an older man who grabbed her by the arm,” she said.

“The man, who looked around 60 years old, allegedly grabbed her by the wrists and forearm, but she swung her metal drink bottle at the attacker.”

Acting Insp Smith said officers are making further inquiries are with Marine Rescue Ballina and other nearby CCTV operators.

“We have increased our presence in the area and upped the number of foot patrols,” she said.

“If any witnessed the incident or has any information please contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000”.

