Beach Sounds Fest gets bigger and louder

BEACH Sounds Festival has added two artists to its already impressive line-up.

Lennox musicians Wharves and Ben Luke have been added to a list of musicians that already includes The Pretty Littles, Eliza and The Delisionals, Voiid, Concrete Surfers, Viral Eyes, Crum, Sook, Garage Sale, No Parade and Mind.

Wharves is currently touring the country supporting Bad Pony with their latest single High School Hero.

Instead of getting a job when he turned 16 last year, Lennox youth Ben Luke started Lennox Groove, the music business making Beach Sounds a reality.

Luke is a guitar player but also books gigs at local venues, provides artist management services and sells collectable vinyl records.

The festival is all ages, alcohol (and of course drug) free, with an art and music fair that will be free to all in the foyer, plus food and drinks and door prizes by sponsors Skullcandy and Anchor Chief.

The event will coincide with the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open under-18 international surfing competition in Lennox Head.

Beach Sounds Festival is also giving one high school band the chance to win a spot on the line up and prizes, including access to a recording studio.

For details, visit www.lennoxgroove.com.