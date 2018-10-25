Menu
Damage after Cyclone Debbie tore through Lambert's Beach.
Council News

Beach restoration set to start

25th Oct 2018 8:00 AM
SIGNIFICANT restoration works are expected to start shortly at Lamberts Beach as Mackay Regional Council finalises the tender process for the project.

The popular beach, along with Midge Point, suffered damage from tidal surge during Tropical Cyclone Debbie last year.

Mayor Greg Williamson said all approvals were in place and council was working to start the project as soon as possible.

"We are approaching a storm season so we want to get in and do that as rapidly as possible," he said.

"There have been a lot of approval systems that we have had to get in place to work on a beach. It doesn't belong to us but we are responsible for it. All of that is in place now."

Cr Williamson assured turtle nesting areas would be taken into consideration throughout the project.

