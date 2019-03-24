BEACH RESCUES: The North Coast's statistics

RECORD numbers of beachgoers and water rescues during the festive season saw lifeguards on the Far North Coast run off their feet.

According to statistics released by Surf Life Saving Far North Coast, the number of people rescued during December 22 2018 and January 21 2019 totals 158, with many more preventative actions undertaken and 3269 first aid treatments.

Statistics are for patrolled beaches in Byron Bay, Ballina and Richmond areas.

BYRON

The patrolled service locations were: Brunswick Heads, First Sun, Main Beach Byron Bay, South Golden, Suffolk Park, Tyagarah Beach (Byron Shire Council), and Broken Head, Tallows, The Pass, Wategos (Cape Byron Trust).

Byron Shire Council Highlights:

Beach Visitation 278,749 people were recorded visiting Byron Shire patrolled beaches, the highest number at Main Beach Byron Bay (154,043)

Cape Byron Trust Highlights:

Beach Visitation 141,670 people were recorded visiting Cape Byron Trust patrolled beaches, the highest number at Wategos (55,244)

BALLINA

The patrolled service locations were: Flat Rock, Lennox Head, Lighthouse Beach, Sharpes Beach and Shelly Beach (Ballina).

Beach Visitation 157,508 people were recorded visiting Ballina Shire Council patrolled beaches, the highest number at Lennox Head (62,793)

RICHMOND

The patrolled service locations were: Evans Head Main Beach.