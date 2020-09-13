Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Naked man at Jimmys Beach, Hawks Nest, charged with sex offence
Naked man at Jimmys Beach, Hawks Nest, charged with sex offence
Crime

‘Beach nudie runner’ hit with sex charge

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
13th Sep 2020 9:44 AM

A man has been hit with drug and public indecency charges after an alleged broad daylight nudie-run along a beach in NSW's Hunter Region.

Police were called to Jimmys Beach at Hawks Nest, north of Port Stephens, at 10.45am on Saturday, after receiving numerous complaints of a naked man walking along the beach.

It's alleged the 51-year-old Killara man approached beach goers while he was not wearing clothes and "committed acts of indecency" in front of them.

When police arrived they say they gave the man a blanket before he was arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station.
The man's belongings were located on the beach and following.

Police will allege they included LSD, MDMA and Viagra.
The man was charged with wilful and obscene exposure in public place, carry out sexual act with another without consent, two counts of possess prohibited drug, supply prohibited drug and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.
He was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Bail Court on Sunday.

Originally published as 'Beach nudie runner' hit with sex charge

More Stories

charge court crime editors picks nudie beach runner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CLOSED: One of region’s most sacred places now off limits

        Premium Content CLOSED: One of region’s most sacred places now off limits

        News “THE site has taken a hit ... we need to step in now and make sure it doesn’t decline any further.”

        How this Lennox ‘fake band’ started getting played on radio

        Premium Content How this Lennox ‘fake band’ started getting played on radio

        News Song gained traction, so it was time to kick into “serious gear”

        THRILLS brings sustainability to the forefront

        Premium Content THRILLS brings sustainability to the forefront

        News Byron Bay brand THRILLS new range is all about sustainable fashion.

        ORRCA: Stay away from the 54,000Kg whale carcass

        Premium Content ORRCA: Stay away from the 54,000Kg whale carcass

        News “Whales are protected by law even when deceased. Anyone trying to get a photo or...