Beach hoons busted: Police catch dumb drivers in the act

DUMB DRIVERS: Police are warning drivers who choose to drive dangerously on beaches that they can expect special attention and big fines. Supplied

AN UNLICENSED driver from Queensland has been fined after being allegedly found driving dangerously on a Northern Rivers beach.

Richmond Police District officers at Evans Head are taking decisive action against dangerous driving along local beaches.

Police will allege that at 1.20pm on Thursday they received complaints from locals about people driving along the beach between Ballina and Evans Head at high speeds and doing burnouts.

Police responded and saw two vehicles doing burnouts.

The driver of one vehicle was found to be unlicensed and issued an infringement notice for $572.

Another driver, also from Queensland was issued an infringements notice for negligent driving, copping a fine for $472.

Both drivers were also given move-on directions as well.

National Parks have issued 30 infringement notices for vehicles driving in the dune area north of Salty Lagoon near Evans Head recently.

Local police are taking a firm stance on people driving dangerously on our beaches.

Police said residents are unhappy with the dangerous driving and were quick to report offences to police.

Anyone caught doing the wrong thing can expect to receive heavy fines.