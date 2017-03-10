Beach flooded with high tide

The Lighthouse Beach Cafe at Ballina posted these photos of the high tide.

HIGH tide has resulted in an impressive sight on Ballina's Lighthouse Beach.

The Lighthouse Beach Cafe at Ballina shared photos on their Facebook page of the extremely high tide this morning.

"No beach!" they commented with the photos.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, high tide was officially reached at 7.54am this morning at 1.67m.

The Lighthouse Beach Cafe at Ballina posted these photos of the high tide.

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of a light shower along the coastal fringe, near zero chance elsewhere. Winds southwesterly 15 to 25 km/h turning south to southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h in the late morning and afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30. Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with winds south to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h turning east to southeasterly in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening. Overnight temperatures falling to around 16 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30. Large and powerful surf conditions in the morning are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm inland in the afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming north to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day then becoming light during the evening. Overnight temperatures falling to around 17 with daytime temperatures reaching the low 30s.