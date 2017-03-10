29°
News

Beach flooded with high tide

10th Mar 2017 8:42 AM
The Lighthouse Beach Cafe at Ballina posted these photos of the high tide.
The Lighthouse Beach Cafe at Ballina posted these photos of the high tide.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HIGH tide has resulted in an impressive sight on Ballina's Lighthouse Beach.

The Lighthouse Beach Cafe at Ballina shared photos on their Facebook page of the extremely high tide this morning.

"No beach!" they commented with the photos.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, high tide was officially reached at 7.54am this morning at 1.67m.

 

The Lighthouse Beach Cafe at Ballina posted these photos of the high tide.
The Lighthouse Beach Cafe at Ballina posted these photos of the high tide.

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of a light shower along the coastal fringe, near zero chance elsewhere. Winds southwesterly 15 to 25 km/h turning south to southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h in the late morning and afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30. Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with winds south to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h turning east to southeasterly in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening. Overnight temperatures falling to around 16 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30. Large and powerful surf conditions in the morning are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm inland in the afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming north to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day then becoming light during the evening. Overnight temperatures falling to around 17 with daytime temperatures reaching the low 30s.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina beach high tide northern rivers environment northern rivers weather weather

GALLERY: Studio Boudoir a hit with locals for sexy shots

GALLERY: Studio Boudoir a hit with locals for sexy shots

"THEY'RE walking out like they can conquer the world or rob a bank."

‘It’s a rough game politics’: Former MPs rally behind Cusack

Catherine Cusack

Strongly worded email to premier causes a stir

Beach flooded with high tide

The Lighthouse Beach Cafe at Ballina posted these photos of the high tide.

Plus weather forecast for the weekend

Paid parking on the cards for Northern Rivers village

CONTROVERSY: Paid parking meters - scourge or saviour?

Parking meters could be coming soon to a street near you

Local Partners

Kyogle fashionistas fabulous fashion swap

REVAMP your wardrobe at the CWA Kyogle Women's Clothing Swap, get some marvellous fashions and accessories.

Condolences, well-wishes crash Airpark website

PROGRESSING: The Evans Head Airpark project is continuing work to bring the development application to life.

A flood of respect for Peter Lynch overwhelmed website.

Medium's reading goes wild on stage

TRIO: Unseen by Ruth (Mechelle Anderson), Elvira (Gale Bishop) smiles knowingly at Charles's (Peter Harding) predicament, in Ballina Players' production of Blithe Spirit.

Blithe Spirit

Adam Eckersley Band bring more Country

GOING COUNTRY: Adam Eckersley Band are a band from the NSW Central Coast, with Eckersley on lead vocals and guitar, Ben Elliott on drums, Scott Greenaway on bass guitar , Duncan Toombs on guitar and Dan Biederman keyboard.

One of Australia's most successful and loved country music bands

Melody brings a strong sound to Bluesfest

FRESH: Chicago musician Melody Angel.

Chicago musician Melody Angel

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

As Casey Affleck accepted his Oscar for best actor, Brie Larson, who presented Affleck with his statue, did not clap once

MAFS cast "worried about Andrew" as he goes into hiding

Andrew taunts Cheryl at the group dinner party on Married At First Sight.

It comes after Jones told Cheryl was “full of s ...”

Fate of the Furious trailer is awesome

The Fate of the Furious promises lots of explosions.

The Fate of the Furious promises to be one explosive family reunion.

Singer's Blunt confession over Sheeran sword story

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Singer's Blunt confession about Sheeran sword story

Fans heat up over ice stunt

Emilia Clarke appears in a scene from Game of Thrones.

How did ice get GoT fans so hot under the collar?

Game of Thrones: Winter and war is coming to Westeros

Kit Harington and Sophie Turner in a scene from season six episode nine of Game of Thrones.

THERE are 128 days to prepare.

Steve Price's advice to John Laws: 'Disappear'

Evicted I’m A Celeb campmate Steve Price has hit back at rival John Laws, telling him to “disappear.”

“He’s got a great voice but he’s got Brillo [steel wool] for hair."

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $850,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

Ideal Investment on Mullumbimby&#39;s Doorstep

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

LUXURY BEACH HOUSE - making the perfect SEACHANGE / TREECHANGE

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 Contact Agent!

Private & peaceful beach house making the perfect family home, holiday home or both! In a quiet enclave, this property is surrounded by native coastal bushland...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

VIDEO: company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Plans for the reborn Rainbow Cafe revealed

NEW VISION: A digital impression of the new Rainbow Cafe.

New and old elements in the reborn Rainbow.

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!