Why would someone steal a beach fence?

Byron Shire Council staff are very disappointed about the theft of protective fencing at South Golden Beach just two weeks after it was erected.

Byron Shire Council Coast Biodiversity Coordinator Chloe Dowsett said staff were doing their usual rounds of monitoring, bush regeneration and beach access works on Monday when they found the chicken wire and green shade cloth had been cut and taken.

"I would say somebody probably just wanted it for their home, they needed some fencing materials and decided to take it upon themselves," Ms Dowsett said.

"They left some nice wires sticking out of the fence post which we have corrected now."

She said they adopted a soft approach of fencing the area to try and limit pedestrian access.

Ms Dowsett said people would visit the area to do yoga, but heavier use was trampling vegetation and causing undercuting.

"We put some nice shade cloth which acts as a wind trap and the sand starts building up there.

"We extended the fencing along there and we've done some soft dune stabilisation. We put some brush matting in and as the winds blow the sand, the vegetation traps the sand and starts to rebuild the dune.

"Limiting people out of there and rebuilding the dune, that's what our intended purpose was.

"Someone has come through and completely clipped all the chicken wire and the green shade cloth.

"It's just very disappointing, the time and resources that goes into this, it's not a one-person job.

"It was very meticulously done because it was really well attached to the fence post, it would have taken them at least an hour to go through there.

"They haven't taken any of the fence post but who knows what will happen over the weekend, there is always a risk when we put infrastructure in.

"The shade cloth isn't too expensive, the wire that goes into fencing can be a couple of hundred dollars but it is usually the general labour.

"We had some signs, signage is usually $50 a sign and they have gone too.

"People need to realise that everything costs time and money, even such a small fencing job, it all comes out of council's budget."