Beach doof party organiser fined $8000

A DOOF party organiser has been convicted and fined $8000 for an unapproved event held at Tallow Beach.

The party was held back in November 2016, within the National Park on the southern side of Byron Bay.

The organiser pleaded guilty to two charges and was convicted yesterday at Byron Bay Local Court.

Byron Shire Council's legal services coordinator, Ralph James said the investigation was undertaken jointly between Council and the National Parks and Wildlife Service who had also taken proceedings.

The ecologically sensitive area has high environmental value with coastal wetlands, littoral rainforests, saltmarsh and contains threated fauna and flora.

Mr James said Council and National Park Rangers were called to assist the police following multiple resident phone calls about the beach doof party.

"Erected at the site were a marquee, DJ equipment and lights. There were at least 200 people in attendance. Most were consuming alcohol. Plus, there were up to six bonfires lit with wood obtained from the National Park.

"Police seized the equipment and shut the party down," he said.

Whilst the defendant was apologetic on the night, Mr James said a doof party event is considered prohibited development within a National Park.

"The party goers trampled the sensitive dunes and left rubbish, including broken glass. Plus there was a high fire risk and a total fire ban in place.

"National Parks are environmentally sensitive areas. They are not locations to hold parties.

"This young man has learnt the hard way that it is far better to hold an event in an approved venue," he said.

National Parks and Wildlife Service manager Sue Walker welcomed the decision saying illegal parties such as this would not be tolerated.

"We need the support of the local community to report illegal activity," Ms Walker said.

"People can be assured that these matters will be investigated and action against those identified as committing offences."

Another man was convicted and fined $750 after having pleaded guilty to being in attendance at the same doof party.