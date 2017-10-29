News

Creeps kicked off beach for 'lewd acts'

A nude beach at Tyagarah, off Grays Lane, is notorious for sex assaults.
Alina Rylko
by

FOUR MEN have been fined and kicked off the Tyagarah Nature Reserve this week, following daily police patrols in the area notorious for nudity, lewd acts and sexual assaults.

In May, The Northern Star reported several sexual assaults in Tyagarah Nature Reserve areas and in June, a 31-year-old woman was raped at the nearby Belongil Beach.

In August, a woman in her 20s was walking a bush track near Tyagarah Beach when a 54-year-old naked man, later charged by police, came up with an erection behind her.

Police commenced daily patrols of the areas about three weeks ago, after Byron Shire Council erected signs warning that some sections of the beach were not 'clothing optional'.

Police fined two men, aged 35 and 63, for nudity at the Tyagarah Nature Reserve on Wednesday October 26.

Another two men, both aged 48, were fined and kicked off the beach on Thursday October 27.

The latter pair were found to be nude and engaging in offensive conduct.

"As a result of previous complaints by members of the public regarding sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour in the Tyagarah Nature Reserve, police are tasked daily to ensure the community (is) safe," police said.

"On 26 and 27 October police located two males, on each occasion, who were naked in the area... clearly signposted as not a designated clothes optional area.

"All of these persons were issues with criminal infringement notice and moved on from the area."

Patrols will continue.

Topics:  byron nude beach editors picks lewd acts northern rivers crime sex assault tyagarah nature reserve

