Park Beach was closed after a tagged great white was recorded off the beach this morning.

A COFFS Harbour beach has been closed this morning following several shark sightings.

According to Dorsal Shark Reports, two white sharks were reported at Park Beach after 10am.

Sawtell Diggers and Woolgoolga beaches are still open today, Coffs harbour Lifeguards have reported.

Today's beach closure comes after Sawtell Beach was closed last Saturday due to shark sightings.

Another two white sharks were spotted at Park Beach at around 12pm.