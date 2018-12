Shelly Beach at East Ballina is closed due to a shark sighting.

Surf Life Saving NSW advised the shark was sighted fifteen minutes ago by a drone at Shelly Beach.

The public are asked to follow direction and stay out of the water until advised otherwise.