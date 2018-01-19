Menu
Beach clean-up begins as jetskis brave big swell

Ballina Shire Council clearing the beach access track at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina.
Ballina Shire Council clearing the beach access track at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina.

AFTER a few days of heavy swell, sand had built up at the main track to Lighthouse Beach at Ballina.

But with the sun shining today and signs of the swell abating, Ballina Shire Council workers were out and about early this morning to clear the beach access with machinery.

Lighthouse Beach Cafe posted on Facebook: "The surf is abating and the council is already into clean up mode.

"Well done Ballina Shire Council.

"The locals are also already back in the water. Even a couple of jet skis with surfers."

Jetskiers take to the water at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina.
Jetskiers take to the water at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina. Lighthouse Beach Cafe Facebook

The Bureau of Meteorology says today will be sunny and 28C in Ballina - perfect for a day at the beach.

But the surf is still dangerous, so people should talk to lifesavers before entering the water. Some beaches have been closed this week because of strong currents and big swells.

