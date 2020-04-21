Beach blitz results in four PINs

ON THE LOOKOUT: Police talk to surfers about why they are at Pat Morton lookout on Monday as they seek to ensure only locals are exercising in the area. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

FOUR people received $1000 penalty infringement notices on Monday after failing to adhere to the NSW Government’s restrictions on non-essential travel.

Officers from the Richmond Police District charged the offenders under the Public Health Act 2010 (NSW) during a blitz on popular surfing spots.

Just after 12pm, officers were patrolling the Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head when they spoke with a 31-year-old man who was watching people surf.

The man told officers he had travelled from Byron Bay for a surf, however, police observed he did not have his surfboard with him. He was issued a $1000 PIN.

At the same location, police spoke with a 60-year-old man who was taking photographs.

He told police he had travelled from Queensland to see his son. He was also issued a $1000 PIN.

At 1.15pm Richmond Police District officers spoke to two men who were sitting in a van parked at Lake Ainsworth, Lennox Head.

The driver, aged 23, and passenger, aged 27, stated they had travelled from Suffolk Park for a swim.

The provisional driver was allegedly unable to provide police with his licence.

The driver was issued an infringement notice for not displaying P-plates as required, and both were issued $1000 PINs.

A Richmond Police District spokesman said officers will continue to patrol the region to ensure the public are complying with the Health Minister’s COVID-19 direction.

On Monday, police officers across the state issued 25 PINs for COVID-19 related offences within a 24 hour period.

