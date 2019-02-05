Beach Baby enjoys time in the sun at Ballina races

BEACH Baby might be headed on a Country Championship mission after the rangy son of Turffontein blitzed his opponents in the $22,000 XXXX Gold Maiden Plate (1250m) at Ballina.

Trained at Ballina by Stephen Lee the three-year-old gelding spread-eagled his opposition and raced clear for a dominant win.

"He had a lot of weight for a three-year-old,” Lee said of Beach Baby carrying the topweight of 59kg against older horses.

"So it was a pretty good win, I'm pretty happy with that. He'd also been beaten by some pretty handy horses. Ran Zoustyle to four lengths in town.”

The March 17 Northern Rivers Country Championships Qualifier will be held at Grafton and Lee is hoping Beach Baby can reach that level.

Ryan Plumb rode Beach Baby and he thinks the gelding has the talent to tackle such a strong race.

"He had them beat a long way out today,” Plumb said.

"He definitely measures up to a Country Championship. He's a nice horse, still all legs and has got a bit to learn but I really like this horse.”

Meanwhile, Kitteau debuted on his new home track in brilliant fashion for his Ballina trainer.

The Steve Phelps-trained gelding son of Beneteau burst down the middle of the track to win the $22,000 TURSA Benchmark 66 Handicap (1400m).

It was the second win for the five-year-old at his 16th start and his first win for Phelps, who was confident he'd run well.

His Sydney owners also made the trip north as a further tip to a winning effort.

Whitebait Pattie also hit the line well to win the Paradise FM Maiden Plate (1000m) for Gold Coast trainer Tom Cowan, who has just relocated from Victoria.

Cowan bred the four-year-old gelding son of Red Arrow who was lucky to overcome a struggling start, confirmed jockey Jason Taylor.

"He bounded out quite quick but then stumbled for two strides,” Taylor told Sky Thoroughbred Central.

"Then he rolled in and rolled around the bend. He's still a bit green and raw and a bit fresh - hence the start - but he's got a lot of ability.”

Murwillumbah trainer Matt Dunn, who leads the NRRA trainer's premiership, started the day well when Hayburner won the first race, the Ballina Advocate Maiden Plate (1400m), on the turn.