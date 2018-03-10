BEACH INCIDENT: Woman to challenge police assault charges

A woman has faced Byron Bay Local Court on a string of assault charges.

A woman has faced Byron Bay Local Court on a string of assault charges.

A WOMAN accused of assaulting police at a North Coast beach will challenge her charges.

Chloe Valis, 18, has been charged with two counts of assaulting police, two counts of common assault, affray and behaving in an offensive manner in a public place after an alleged incident at Byron Bay's main beach on the afternoon of Monday, February 12.

Ms Valis lodged not guilty pleas to each charge at Byron Bay Local Court yesterday.

She remains on bail and her matter is due back before Byron Bay Local Court on April 26.