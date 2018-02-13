Beach arrest scrutinised by retired officer

A still from a Facebook video showing police attempting to arrest a woman near the Wreck at Byron Bay.

A still from a Facebook video showing police attempting to arrest a woman near the Wreck at Byron Bay. Contributed Jaicey Revelle Faceb

A RETIRED North Coast police officer has spoken out about tactics used by officers in a controversial beach arrest at Byron Bay.

Charles Halloran said the shaky footage made it difficult to assess what force was being used by officers on an 18-year-old woman at Main Beach on Monday afternoon.

Woman punched by police: Video shows violent confrontation between two police officers and a woman.

But based on the mobile phone video police acted above board, the ex-Byron Bay cop said.

"I think they were doing what was required of them," Mr Halloran said.

"It's hard to comprehend unless you're in the situation.

"I think someone needs to be the enforcer. The police I think are the ones to do it."

Mr Halloran, who worked in Byron Bay before he retired in 2000, recognised times had changes since he was in the force.

He was concerned about video snippets of police incidents being spread on social media without the full context.

He called on the State Government to bring forward its roll-out of body worn cameras to Byron Bay scheduled for May.

After the latest violent arrest it was vital Byron police could "tell their side of the story", he said.

The Police Association of NSW would not comment on specifics of the incident because the matter is before the court.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command branch official Darren McCaughey said "police aren't punching bags or there to be abused".

"Our police members want to keep the community safe, but in doing so want to keep themselves safe and go home to their families," Mr McCaughey said.

Speaking broadly about police conduct, the command's crime manager Brendan Cullen said his officers were "very professional" in the "difficult job" they did.

"They are trained and taught with how to deal with members of the public," Detective Chief Inspector Cullen said.

"They want to keep people safe and that's their goal."