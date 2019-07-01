Be the first in the world to listen to Hutchence new album

Kylie Minogue and Michael Hutchence in a scene from the movie Mystify: Michael Hutchence. Supplied by Madman Films.

BALLINA's community radio station 101.9 Paradise FM will host the World premiere of the new Michael Hutchence album Mystify: A Musical Journey With Michael Hutchence.

The exclusive broadcast will be held this Thursday, July 4, from 9pm, NSW time.

The album, released worldwide by Petrol Records on Friday, July 5, includes tracks never-before released to the public that were uncovered in Ballina while producing the soundtrack for a new documentary on the late singer.

The documentary, Mystify, opens in Australia on July 4 and the soundtrack is set to offer a new sound to the music of the late singer.

Developed on the Northern Rivers, Mystify - A Musical Journey With Michael Hutchence, will be released online, on CD and double vinyl by Petrol Records and Universal Music.

The album includes recently discovered covers performed by Hutchence, plus some much-loved INXS hits, but with a brand new sound.

Paradise FM station manager, Jenny Ellenbroek, said the station is preparing a special broadcast for the evening.

"We will be producing a one and a half-hour segment that features all four sides of the album,” she explained.

"It will feature each side in a unit, and we will also include excerpts from an interview with Petrol Records, (Ballina resident) Chris Murphy, and he will tell people about how the record came about, about his former relationship with INXS as their manager, and his unreleting passion for the genius of Michael Hutchence.”

The broadcast will also feature an interview with Mark Edrwards, the Gold Coast-based music producer who worked with Chris Murphy on the creation of this album.

Those outside the station's broadcast area will be able to listen to the program live online via their website paradisefm.org.au.

Petrol Records owner Chris Murphy was happy to offer the premiere to a Northern Rivers station.

"Petrol Records is excited to be partnering with Paradise FM for the world exclusive streaming of the album, Mystify: A Musical Journey With Michael Hutchence,” he said.

"This incredible piece of work was conceived in the Northern Rivers, so it is only fitting the world hears it from here first. The station will stream all four sides of the album, end-to-end, with listeners tuning in from all over the world to experience the real depth of Michael's talent.”