Be productive with free TAFE courses

WANTING to learn a new skill or be productive during the COVID-19 pandemic?

A suite of 21 fee-free TAFE NSW short courses are now available online to assist anyone across the State who wants to upskill during this time.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the pandemic response has had a dramatic effect on communities and working life, but these select courses will assist jobseekers and workers looking to diversify their skills during these times.

"TAFE NSW has been a reliable educational institution for more than 130 years supporting communities across NSW. These fee-free courses will be put to good use on the Coffs Coast during this challenging time," Mr Singh said.

Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee said TAFE is committed to ensuring people have access to the highest quality education.

"The NSW Government understands that circumstances have changed for a lot of people and business owners, which means the way they work and how they conduct their business has also changed," Mr Lee said.

"The TAFE NSW fee-free accredited courses will contribute to helping businesses stay in business and people stay in jobs. It's vital we keep people employed and ensure we have the ability to rebound when things do improve.

"We also understand that many industries are in hibernation, so using this period to upskill for the future is time well spent."

The 21 short courses include:

- eMarketing for small business;

- Engaging customers using social media;

- Writing and presentation skills;

- Computing skills;

- Team leader skill set; and

- Administration skills for team leaders.

For more information, visit tafensw.edu.au or call 131 601.