Be prepared with an emergency boot kit

Alison Paterson
| 17th Mar 2017 10:53 AM
Careful planning before you drive - and an emergency kit - will help you stay out of strife when on the road during wet weather.
Careful planning before you drive - and an emergency kit - will help you stay out of strife when on the road during wet weather.

BEING able to look after yourself when the weather turns nasty is important.

You don't want to be caught out if your car breaks down in torrential rain and only then remember your spare tyre - and your mobile charger - are at home.

Always check Livetraffic, Bureau of Meteorology and the State Emergency Services websites for the latest information to decide if it is safe to travel.

When you do leave in heavy weather, make sure you let someone know your route and expected time home.

Here's a list of items to keep in your car in a waterproof container (Tip - If you keep the container in the back seat and held in place by the seatbelt, it will save you getting wet if you need to access items in a hurry.)

  • Wet weather gear - Raincoat, gumboots, umbrella
  • Car battery charger and leads
  • Spare tyre and car tool kit
  • Spare charged phone battery
  • Torch and charged spare battery
  • Disposable gloves
  • Bottled water and snacks such as muesli bars
  • First aid kit
  • Blanket
  • Fluorescent traffic cone
  • Street directory - in case you lose connectivity
  • Book - you may be stuck for some time
Lismore Northern Star
Be prepared with an emergency boot kit

Careful planning before you drive - and an emergency kit - will help you stay out of strife when on the road during wet weather.

Have the means to rescue yourself in wet weather

