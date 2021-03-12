Be prepared: SES warn heavy rain could bring flooding

Be prepared for possible flash flooding - that's the message from the SES ahead of a weekend of bad weather.

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) encourages Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast residents to prepare for more severe weather over the weekend and into next week with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds and riverine flooding.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has advised that Northern NSW will see a continuation of afternoon and evening thunderstorms across Friday and over the weekend.

These storms may result in widespread daily rainfall totals of between 30mm to 50mm, with isolated falls over 100mm possible over the next couple of days.

Early next week, a coastal trough will develop bringing more rain to saturated northern NSW catchments. As a result of the predicted rain, the NSW SES and BoM are monitoring and preparing for the possibility of riverine flooding developing over Sunday and Monday from the Tweed River down to the Nambucca Valley.

NSW SES Northern Zone Deputy Commander Tony Day said: " NSW SES Volunteer Units across the North Coast and their emergency service partners are preparing for operational activity and at this stage are keeping a close watch on the Wilsons, Brunswick, Orara, Corindi, Coffs Coast and Bellinger catchments given the recent flooding in these areas and the predicted rainfall patterns."

Mr Day continued: "We are asking communities in these areas to prepare for the impending weather and associated risks by cleaning gutters, downpipes and drains, securing outdoor items such as outdoor furniture and children's play equipment, and trimming back trees f that pose a risk to properties".

In addition, Mr Day added that people in rural areas at risk of isolation due to road closures should start to prepare for short term isolations by restocking on supplies and reconsider non-essential travel during this event

The SES also recommends people monitor the NSW Bureau of Meteorology for storm and flood warnings and use this weekend as an opportunity to check their home emergency kit, torches and portable radios.

For more advice on how to prepare for storms and floods, visit the SES Get Ready website www.ses.nsw.gov.au/getready ./

For emergency flood and storm assistance call NSW SES on 132 500. To keep up to date with information visit the SES website www.ses.nsw.gov.au , follow NSW SES on Facebook and listen to your local radio station.

