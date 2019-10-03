BE PREPARED: 'Recipe for fires' on the way

Temperatures up to 10 degrees above average are expected early next week.

Temperatures up to 10 degrees above average are expected early next week. Shutterstock

TEMPERATURES are rising ahead of the long weekend in NSW, bringing with them a renewed fire danger warning and record breaking temperatures.

From tomorrow the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts large areas of NSW will experience above average temperatures as a burst of heat continues to move eastwards.

While Saturday is expected to cool off in south-eastern areas, the heat is likely to return to many areas on Sunday. Temperatures in some locations are expected to be between five and ten degrees above average for this time of year.

Sunday and Monday are currently the days of greatest concern on the northern NSW firegrounds, with anticipated high temperatures and low humidity potentially pushing fire danger ratings to Severe and Extreme levels in some areas.

Meteorologist, Helen Reid said expected conditions would provide the recipe for fires: "We have warm dry hot air, with the cold front moving through, that will increase the wind speed. Whilst the wind speeds might not be notable in themselves, when combined with those really hot temperatures, that means that the fire danger ratings are heading from very high into severe territory”.

Hot weather prediction: Meteorologist, Helen Reid, gives an overview of the weather situation over the long weekend.

The message for people of the Northern Rivers is "be prepared for Sunday to Monday”.

"The cold front will be half way through state on the Sunday, that means that Monday has still got extra heating to happen for the north east, so they're not going to get respite in the far north east until Tuesday,” Ms Reid said.

She said people needed to be mindful of the fire danger right through Sunday, building into Monday.

Northern Rivers forecast temperatures

In Lismore, temperatures are expected to reach 30C tomorrow and 36C on Monday with a minimum of 12C overnight.

Wind speeds will be 19km/h from the north-north west and humidity will be 19 per cent.

Elders weather reports Lismore's average temperature for this time of year is 27.3C and the highest on record 38.5C.

BoM predicts Casino can expect 32C tomorrow and 40C on Monday, with minimum of 13C.

This will smash the highest recorded October maximum for Casino, which was 39.4, set in 2012. The average maximum temperature in Casino is 27.6C.

Wind speed will be 18km/h from the north west with 15 per cent humidity.

Kyogle can expect 32C tomorrow and a scorching 39C on Monday.

On the coast, 28C is predicted at Ballina tomorrow and 32C expected on Monday.

Evans Head will reach 27C tomorrow and 32C on Monday.

Temperatures in Byron Bay will be 26C tomorrow and 28C Monday.