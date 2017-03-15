BE PREPARED: Floods and storms are on their way

Warnings have been issued for flooding and severe storms on the Northern Rivers.

A SEVERE storm warning and a flood warning have been issued for the Northern Rivers.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued an initial flood warning for the Brunswick River catchment at 8.39am, and a severe storm warning for the Northern Rivers at 8.35am.

They predict severe thunderstorms, likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Casino, Kyogle, Yamba and Maclean.

The Wilsons River is on flood watch.

At Mullumbimby: Up to 90 millimetres of rain has been observed during the past 6 hours to 8:00 am this morning over the Brunswick river valley.

Further heavy rain is forecast for the next 48 hours, and at this stage it is not possible to predict flood peaks because of uncertainty over how much more rain will fall.

Brunswick River: Minor flooding is predicted along the Brunswick River at Mullumbimby.

The Brunswick River at Mullumbimby (Federation Bridge) is likely to reach the minor flood level (2.50 pm) early Wednesday afternoon.

Flood Safety Advice:

FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au

For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.

Latest River Heights:

Location Height of River (m) Tendency Date/Time of Observation

Marshalls Creek at The Pocket 0.86 Rising 08:27 AM WED 15/03/17

Lacks Creek at Middle Pocket 2.07 Rising 08:26 AM WED 15/03/17

Marshalls Creek at Billinudgel 0.50 Rising 08:31 AM WED 15/03/17

Mullumbimby Creek at Mullumbimby Creek 1.37 Rising 08:33 AM WED 15/03/17

Brunswick River at Durrumbul 0.82 Rising 08:27 AM WED 15/03/17

Brunswick River at Mullumbimby (Federation Bridge) 0.15 Rising 08:30 AM WED 15/03/17Up to 90 millimetres of rain has been observed during the past 6 hours in the Brunswick River catchment area to 8:00 am this morning over the Brunswick river valley.

Further heavy rain is forecast for the next 48 hours, which could lead to increased flooding.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.