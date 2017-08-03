Be entertained: this week's Northern Rivers gig guide

22°
JIMMY BARNES: Is coming to Lennox Head for a conversation with journalist Matt Condon, as part of the Byron Bay Writers Festival. Barnes' best-selling 2016 memoir Working Class Boy garnered critical acclaim and won best biography at the 2017 Australian Book Industry Awards. At the Lennox Community Centre, 1 Mackney Ln, on Saturday, from 7pm.
Thursday, (today) August 3

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The Dirty Channel 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Guy Kachel 7pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Kieran Wicks 8.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Hector Brown 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Cover It Up/The Wingits 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Jason Lowe 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm

Friday, (tomorrow) August 4

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Luke Vasella 8pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Lounge - Dylan Curnow 4.30pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - B-Town DJs Present My House 9pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ben Walsh 5pm; Fat Albert 9pm
  • Billinudgel Hotel: Trombone Kellie Gang 8pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Comedy In the Garden 8pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Byron Writers Festival Presents David George Haskell In Conversation With Richard Fidler 6.30pm; Byron Writers Festival Presents Screening of Chasing Coral 8pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Adam Brown 7.30pm
  • Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
  • Elements of Byron, Byron Bay: Renee Simone 5pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Andy Buckle 5pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Bill Jacobi 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
  • Italo-Australia Club, Lismore: Social Ballroom Dance 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Beast Machine 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Movie - Enter The Void 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Entropix 7pm
  • Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: The Bean Project 9.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: James Fox Higgins 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Fozzy Bear 8.30pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Goodrich 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro: Biggy P 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Joan 7.30pm

Saturday, August 5

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJ with B-Town Collective 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Thor Phillips 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Josh Boots 6pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - Too Late For Woodstock 9pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Tom & Jarry 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Christian Patey & Ella Fence 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Byron Writers Festival Presemts Richard Roxborough In Conversation with Richard Fidler 6.30pm; Byron Writers Festival Presents Bedtime Stories Curated by Erik Jensen 8pm
  • Casino RSM Club: Danny Doon 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: 4x4 8pm
  • Commercial Hotel, Casino: Supercheeze 5pm
  • Goonellabah Tavern: Fozzy Bear 9pm
  • Goonellabah Workers Sports Club: Andy Buckle 6.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Friendly Enemies 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Double Denim Duo 8.30pm
  • Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: The Lyrical 9.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: The Intenders 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Elena B Williams 12.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Moon Dog Blues 7pm
  • Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: The Drop Legs 9.30pm
  • Park Lane Theatre, Lennox Community Centre, Lennox Head: Jimmy Barnes in Conversation with Matthew Condon 7pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Rochelle Lees Duo 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Lady Lee & Horace 7pm
  • The Hilltop Tavern, Goonellabah: Fozzy Bear 8.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Silk & Oak 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Live Entertainment 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm

Sunday, August 6

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Late for Woodstock 4.30pm; DJ Fonzaius 8pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Homemade Jam 9am; The Best in Bruns' Dog Show & Marley And Me 2pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: BBQ, Brews & Blues With The Hipshooters 2pm
  • Byron Monthly Market, Butler Street: Gabriel Otu Orchestra + Manoa + Juzzie Smith 10am
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Ballina Country Music Club 12pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Guy Kachel 4pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Shaun Kirk 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Adam Brown 2.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Cass 2pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Tommy Castles 12.30pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Will Brighton 2pm
  • Rappville Hotel: Donna Winter 12pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: James Palmer Project 1pm; DJ Two Sinc 5pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Monkey and the Fish 12pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Writers at the Rails 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro: Walker 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sophie Ozard, Riki Eketone, Jez Mead + DJ Fire B 12pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm; Rob Saric 5pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: B-Town Collective DJ's Sunset Sessions 3pm

Monday, August 7

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Pitch The Publisher Presenetd by Matt Towner 5.30pm
  • Evans Heads RSL Club: Morning Melodies With Clelia Adams 10.30am
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Drumming for Beginners 6pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Andy Burke 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm

Tuesday, August 8

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 8pm
  • Casino Golf Club: Morning Melodies With Clelia Adams 10.30am
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • Suffolk Park Hall: No Lights, No Lycra 7.15pm
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Dark Blue Grass Duo 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm

 

Wednesday, August 9

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Trivia With Lloyd 6.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom dance With Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin 8.30pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Big Dreamers Doco Series 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night With Harry Nichols 7.30pm
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 6pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Salsa Beginners 5.45pm; Cha Cha Cha 6.30pm; Salsa Moves 7.15pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Swamp Cats 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm　　　　　　　
