Be enchanted by Kyogle's Fairymount Festival

THERE is plenty to do at Kyogle's magical Fairymount Festival.

The festival started more than 50 years ago as a dairy festival and ran sporadically until it was revived in 2016 following a 10 year hiatus.

The 2019 festival has been moved to March and features a full week of events including a talent contest, colour run, family events, fitness challenges, markets and the traditional family fun day with a street parade.

The week-long festival kicks off today with a sold-out gala dinner with a Spanish flair and the Face of the Festival launch at Kyogle Memorial Hall.

The gala dinner, which has been sold-out, features a three course meal including tapas under the stars, authentic Spanish paella and desserts, as well as live performances by flamenco dance troupe Arte Gitana Flamenco and renowned illusionist Josh Norbido.

Tomorrow take part in the strength and fitness challenge at the netball courts, or browse the twilight bazaar at the family fun day.

There will be children's activities such as the Jurassic Joe Show and pony rides, as well as market stalls at Kyogle Ampitheatre from 3pm, with the Village Challenge talent contest kicking off from 4pm and showcasing the region's best undiscovered talent.

On April 3, students, teachers, parents will get colourful in the Colour Explosion Schools Colour Run at Kyogle High School, while people can enjoy the Village Challenge trivia at Kyogle Golf Club from 7.30pm.

Teams of six to eight are welcome, the cost is $10 to play and includes a nibbles platter, with are prizes for the best dressed team.

Matt Bird doing a chainsaw sculpture demo at Kyogle's Fairymount Festival. Susanna Freymark

The Village Challenge continues on Thursday, April 4 with barefoot bowls at Kyogle Bowling Club, while Friday, April 5 sees the town go wild for 'Crazy Day', with a number of shops dressing up to celebrate the festival theme of 'Countries of the world'.

The festival draws to a close on Saturday, April 6 with the Fairymount Run and Half Marathon, followed by the street parade, children's activities, carnival rides, market stalls, pig races and live entertainment.

There will be games including the infamous Malcolm Wallis Memorial Egg Toss, community gym fitness challenge, pie eating competition and truck pull.

Sample some delicious food at the Food Fair in Stratheden Street, with plenty of cuisines and treats for you to enjoy while Matt Bird's astonishing skills will be on show once again with his chainsaw carving demonstration.

The 2019 Kyogle Fairymount Festival runs from today until Saturday, April 6.