Bayern Munich star slammed for ‘racist’ Halloween gaffe

BAYERN Munich star Rafinha has issued a botched apology for his "Arab bomber" Halloween costume.

The Brazilian right-back, 33, was shown holding a package that read "attention" in an image posted from Bayern Munich's official Twitter account to its 4.51 million followers.

And he bizarrely chose to post another picture of himself in the outfit, alongside a message - later deleted - that read: "Halloween is a scary celebration with exaggerated costumes, it was not my intention to anger anyone through my disguise or hurt someone's feelings."

In the photo, Rafinha, who later posted a second apology with an image of him playing, wears a traditional khandora and a keffiyeh on his head, along with aviator sunglasses and a fake moustache.

In his hands are two cardboard boxes wrapped up with tape, which have in bold letter the German word "vorsicht", which translate as "attention".

This photo was posted to Bayern Munich's official Twitter account.

The outfit is completely at odds with the rest of the team and their Halloween costumes.

Ghouls and zombies feature, with Sandro Wagner dressing up as Batman and another player going as the character from horror movie Saw.

Rafinha's apology was panned by fans.

he photo sparked a frenzy of comments slamming the fancy dress.

One said: "Seriously... someone dressed up as a bomber?"

Another wrote: "Delete this!"

One comment read: "Disgraceful."

A fellow user posted: "I've never liked FC Bayern but Saudis who support this team should now stop supporting them. This is ridiculous and puerile!"

Another person wrote: "This is not good for your Arab fans. This is racism."

One comment read: "Portraying Arabs as terrorists and you're OK with it? This is really in bad taste. Are you tone deaf or what? What a disappointment."

The questionable fancy dress comes four years after Manchester United star Chris Smalling dressed as a "suicide bomber".

England star Smalling, 24 at the time, apologised for his "ill thought out and insensitive" decision.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission

