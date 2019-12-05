Menu
PARTY: Bay FM is inviting firefighters to be guests at their biannual discotheque this Saturday at the Bangalow Bowlo.
Bay FM invites firefighters for a dance

5th Dec 2019 9:00 AM
RFS volunteers are invited to take a break from firegrounds and set the Bangalow Bowlo dance floor alight with hot moves at Bay FM’s Discotheque.

The station’s biannual discotheque fundraisers have become popular for people across the region wanting to take advantage of a fun night out without having to worry about getting home, as tickets can include bus pick-up and drop-off from most nearby villages and towns, including Mullumbimby, Lennox, Ballina and Ocean Shores.

The Lismore service is now full.

Past events have featured local DJs playing tribute to 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s music and have become legendary for the detailed costumes guests manage to put together from shops in the region – or are those flares, minis, Lycra onesies and grunge outfits the ‘real thing’.

Patrons at this Saturday’s Bay FM summer Christmas Discotheque can let their imaginations run wild.

“Wherever or whenever your fashion inspiration, dress to party,” said organiser Beaver Ferrand.

“The summer discotheque for 2019 is a tribute to some of the greatest and most iconic black singers and musicians from yesteryear and today and our theme is ‘Respect’.”

“We would also like to thank and pay our respects to the members of the Rural Fire Service by inviting them as guests, along with their partners,” Mr Farrand said.

If you’re a member of the RFS and would like to RSVP for the Bay FM Christmas Discotheque Fundraiser, please contact the station directly on 02 6680 7999.

At the Bangalow Bowlo this Saturday from 7pm.

