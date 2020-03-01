Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rylan Walters blows out the candles on his first real birthday – turning 4 on February 29 means he hasn't officially had a birthday since being born. Pictured with his brother Ashton, 8, and mum Alisa Heap. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Rylan Walters blows out the candles on his first real birthday – turning 4 on February 29 means he hasn't officially had a birthday since being born. Pictured with his brother Ashton, 8, and mum Alisa Heap. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Offbeat

Bay boy waits four years for his first birthday

Stuart Fast
29th Feb 2020 1:00 AM | Updated: 1st Mar 2020 12:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RYLAN WALTERS waited four years to celebrate his first birthday.

While the Hervey Bay boy was born four years ago, his February 29 birthday has only just come up for the first time.

Every other year, he and his family celebrated on February 28.

Rylan's mum, Alisa Heap, said she did not treat her son's birthday any differently previously.

Still, she said actually having the celebration on the date he was born made the day more special.

Mrs Heap said Rylan had not yet comprehended being a leap-year child, but she said it was "nice to celebrate on the right day."

She said the family would celebrate Rylan's birthday with a barbecue, keeping it "as normal as possible".

Little Rylan said he was hoping for a "big, gold motorbike," and "gold cake" for his birthday.

editors picks february 2020 hervey bay leap year
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus threat is close to home

        premium_icon Coronavirus threat is close to home

        News CONTACT tracing alert issued as infected woman went back to work at Australia Fair shopping centre on return from Iran.

        • 1st Mar 2020 12:00 PM
        Brown snake bites Northern Rivers woman

        premium_icon Brown snake bites Northern Rivers woman

        News A NORTHERN Rivers woman comes across one of Australia’s deadliest creatures while...

        Weird, wonderful animals of the Casino dog show

        premium_icon Weird, wonderful animals of the Casino dog show

        News ABOUT a thousand dogs of all shapes and sizes were being preened to perfection at...

        Driver’s miraculous escape, car collides with truck

        premium_icon Driver’s miraculous escape, car collides with truck

        News BALLINA Rd was closed eastbound after Saturday's crash in Lismore.