Batty impressed with The Casino Way

WHEN Rosie Batty saw Casino Public School's presentation on healthy and respectful relationships, she was impressed.

In Adelaide at an International Preventing Domestic and Family Violence Conference, Ms Batty was on a panel with consultants Angela Walsh and Scott Gorringe, who support Casino schools.

Ms Batty's son, 11-year-old Luke, was attacked and killed on a cricket pitch by his estranged father in February 2014 in the Victorian town of Tyabb.

Since then Ms Batty has become an advocate for changes to laws that don't support domestic violence victims and their families.

She was Australian of the Year in 2015 and will be a guest speaker in Casino this month. Ms Batty viewed the work the school was doing with the children through a program called The Casino Way.

"The Casino Way is delivered through the daily teaching and modelling of respectful and healthy relationships across the school community,” Ms Walsh said.

Catch Ms Batty at Casino RSM Club on August 20.