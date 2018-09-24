Menu
The first Tradies Day at Kyogle Bowling Club earlier this year. One of several days that has helped the club get back on track.
Sport

Battling club chips in to help battling farmers

24th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
ONLY a matter of months ago the Kyogle Bowling Club was slowly starving and in grave danger of closure.

But concerned members rallied and have revitalised the club, which now appears to be heading in the right direction.

Member and resident Kyogle Terry Winkler said the club and its facilities were important to the town, not only for bowlers but for the community.

So when community groups including Lions, Quota, CWA and CMA were looking for a suitable venue to hold a drought relief appeal, the club welcomed them and also donated profits from the bar takings on the day.

"It was a wonderful gesture from a battling club,” Winkler said.

"The day was a great success and a tribute to all organisers and donors with Kyogle's generous spirit for helping those in need showing through again.

"More than $9000 was raised for drought relief.

"Other towns may have their big prawns, cows or bananas but Kyogle definitely has the biggest heart.”

Lismore Northern Star

