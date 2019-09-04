Menu
OLD HEAD: Matt Parrish leaps high to claim possession for Thistles in a 7-6 win on penalties against Bangalow in the elimination final. Steve Mackney
Sport

Battle of the blue for Thistles

Mitchell Craig
by
4th Sep 2019 5:17 PM
A BATTLE in the midfield could hold the key for Lismore Thistles when they take on Richmond Rovers in the Far North Coast men's premier division minor semi-final on Sunday.

Thistles are the underdogs and are riding a wave of momentum from fifth after a penalty shoot-out win over Anzac Cup champions Bangalow in the elimination final.

Rovers have a lot more finals experience and are slowly getting players back from injury after a 4-1 loss against South Lismore in the qualifying final.

"We have three young blokes in the midfield and they'll need to stand firm,” Thistles coach Darren Beardow said. "Fitness won't be an issue but we need to turn up with the right attitude and be ready to play.

"We had some luck last week and we were just able to scrape through.

"It is a young side but we do have a few older heads in there, so there is no excuse not to play well.

"Rovers have had the wood on us this season but the boys are always pumped at this time of year.”

Thistles will look to the experience of Matt Parrish while Nick Cummins is back on deck.

Cummins missed most of the season with a fractured eye socket and broken cheekbone.

"Nick played his first full game back last week after about 10 weeks on the sideline,” Beardow said.

"He has done well and he was able to get some match fitness playing in reserves.

"Matt (Parrish) plays wide on the left and he has more experience than most players.

"We'll need him firing because Rovers are dangerous right across the park.

"They might still be missing a few but they have plenty of finals experience and they deserve to be slight favourites.”

Kick-off is at Bill Harris Field, Lismore, at 2.30pm.

Elsewhere, minor premiers Byron Bay hosts South Lismore in the major semi-final at the Byron Recreation Ground on Sunday.

The Rams have won eight straight games, with striker Lisando Luaces leading the way, while Football Far North Coast player of the year Paddy Kable will be the key man for Souths.

Kick-off is 2.30pm.

Lismore Northern Star

