Battle of the Bands calls for 2017 entries

BANDS: Lennox Head band Project Jurassic came in second in the Tweed Battle of the Bands 2016.

WITH a first prize of $2000 plus direct entry to Buskers by the Creek Festival and Bluesfest Busking Competition, the Tweed Battle of the Bands is calling for entries from soloists, duos or bands aged 12- to 25-years-old.

High Tide from Uki, Eliza & the Delusionals from Kingscliff, Gabriel & Cecilia from Byron Bay and Double Lined Minority from the Gold Coast are previous winners of this competition.

This year's judging panel will be formed of Polly Snowden, Gold Coast Music Awards Music Champion of the Year; Anita Colebrander, Organiser of Bluesfest Busking Competition; Cindy Jensen, Buskers by the Creek event director; plus local musicians Dan Hannaford and Matty Rogers.

Two heats will be held early June at The Cudgen Leagues Club, with the finals happening at the same venue on Friday, June 23, from 5pm.

For details visit the Battle of the Band's page on Facebook.