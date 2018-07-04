Battle for 'fairer' water bills in the Ballina Shire

Ballina Shire Council will meet for an extraordinary meeting on water access charges this week.

PROPOSED changes to the way residents are charged for accessing water will be debated by Ballina Shire Council in an extraordinary meeting this week.

Councillors will meet this afternoon in a bid to rescind a decision to reject proposed changes to water access charges which would bill each individual dwelling in the shire.

Under the current system, all strata units attract a separate water access charge regardless of whether or not each property has its own water meter.

Residential flat developments, however, face just one water access charge regardless of the number of occupancies they contain.

At last week's general meeting, councillors voted 6-4 to not adopt the staff-recommended changes.

Cr Phillip Meehan, who put forward the rescission motion along with Crs Jeff Johnson, Sharon Parry and mayor David Wright, said adopting the change would mean a fairer payment system across the board.

Cr Meehan said the council's staff had been looking at reviewing water access charges since 2015.

Currently, a 10-unit flat development under a strata would pay 10 times the water access charge of an identical, non-strata site.

According to a council staff report, the proposed change would bring water access charges into line with levying of wastewater and domestic waste.

Staff said the change would result in a "more consistent" and "more equitable" billing system.

Cr Meehan said the existing model had an "equity issue".

"It's going to result in the other 14,000 single residential properties having their water charges go up unexpectedly for the coming financial year," he said.

"14,000 other owners are going to pay more money for their water (access) this year.

"I just think that's unjust.

"There's an inconsistency there in the billing."

Cr Meehan said the proposed changes could bring the council some $130,000 extra per year for upkeep of the water access system.

Cr Meehan said the council had planned to relieve ratepayers of the CPI rise in water access charges for 2018-19 if the change was passed.

He said the council had received 10 submissions opposing the proposed changes from the 330 affected properties.

At Thursday's meeting, Crs Eoin Johnston, Stephen McCarthy, Nathan Willis, Keigh Williams, Sharon Cadwallader and Ben Smith voted to maintain the current system and increase water access charges by CPI.

The meeting will be held at Ballina's Council Chambers on Cherry St from 4pm tomorrow.